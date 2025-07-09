Tragic ‘honour’ killing: Daughter shot for refusing to delete TikTok

Rawalpindi police arrested a man for allegedly killing his daughter after she refused to delete her TikTok account. The tragic incident took place in Dhok Chaudhrian, within Rawat Police Station’s jurisdiction. According to the FIR, the father became angry when his daughter ignored his demand to remove her social media profile and shot her before fleeing the scene.

The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 311 (non-compoundable offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Under Section 311, the state takes over the complaint to ensure that the case cannot be withdrawn or settled privately. Police have recovered the pistol used in the murder and formed three teams to investigate the crime thoroughly.

Authorities revealed that the family initially presented the death as a suicide, but police investigations proved it was a deliberate murder. Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the police acted as complainants to prevent any family compromise and to ensure the accused faces strong legal action. Postmortem reports and forensic evidence are currently under review.

‘Honour killings’ remain alarmingly common in Pakistan, with hundreds of cases reported annually. Many victims are women targeted over perceived ‘immoral’ behavior, including their use of social media platforms like TikTok. TikTok’s popularity in Pakistan has surged, especially among women who find a rare space for expression and income through it, despite conservative societal pressures.

This case is part of a disturbing pattern of violence linked to social media use. Recent months have seen multiple fatal attacks on women TikTok creators and users, sparking public outrage and calls for stronger legal protection. Law enforcement officials vow to take stringent measures to curb such crimes and ensure justice for victims.