Recordings suggest Bangladesh Ex-PM ordered deadly crackdown on protesters

Audio recordings analyzed by the BBC suggest that Bangladesh’s fugitive ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered a deadly crackdown on protests in 2024. These allegations are part of a trial against her for crimes against humanity.

The United Nations reported that up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 during the government’s violent response to a student-led uprising. Hasina fled to India amid the protests and refuses to return to face trial.

The leaked recording, dated July 18, 2024, features a voice believed to be Hasina authorizing security forces to “use lethal weapons” and shoot protesters “wherever they find them.” BBC experts confirmed the audio is genuine and unedited.

Protests began on July 1, 2024, when university students demanded reforms to a public job quota system. The movement quickly grew, and the government’s crackdown on July 16 sparked widespread violence and deaths.

Hasina’s lawyers, who have no contact with her, have denied the charges, claiming that any loss of life resulted from “breakdowns in discipline” by some security forces. Her party, Awami League, also rejected claims that Hasina ordered the violence.

Meanwhile, Hasina was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court in a separate case. She remains in India, avoiding arrest as the trial continues in her absence.