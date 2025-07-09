Sarwat Gilani criticizes Feroze Khan for glorifying toxicity in dramas

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani has openly criticized Feroze Khan for promoting toxic behavior through his roles in drama serials. She shared her views during an appearance on the show Let’s Be Real, where she discussed harmful portrayals in Pakistani dramas.

Sarwat specifically pointed out Feroze Khan’s aggressive characters, saying they often show him abusing women who later fall in love with him. She expressed concern that such stories normalize unhealthy relationships and send the wrong message to viewers across the country.

She said, “Feroze Khan, you’re encouraging toxicity on national television, and yet you complain when your personal story gets shared widely on various platforms.” Her comments also recalled the controversy when Feroze leaked her contact number amid a divorce dispute.

Sarwat’s criticism highlights the responsibility of actors, producers, and directors in shaping media content that reaches millions of impressionable viewers. She urges the industry to focus on positive and healthy role models instead of toxic relationships.

Feroze Khan has been praised for his intense acting in dramas like Khaani and Ishqiya, but many feel his roles glorify toxic masculinity and manipulation. This ongoing debate continues to spark discussions about the impact of media on society.

Known for her bold stance, Sarwat Gilani continues to speak out on sensitive issues in the entertainment world. She encourages change and demands that the industry take accountability for the messages it promotes.