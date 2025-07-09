Motorcycle and car transfer fees increased by 10% across Punjab

The Punjab government has increased motorcycle and car transfer fees by 10%, aiming to boost provincial revenue through the Excise Department.

As per the new notification, motorcycle transfer fees have increased by Rs55, moving from Rs550 to Rs605. This change affects all individual buyers and sellers transferring ownership of two-wheelers.

For cars between 650cc and 1000cc, the transfer fee has been increased by Rs275. Cars with 1000cc to 1800cc engines will now cost an extra Rs550 to transfer. These categories make up a large portion of daily vehicle transactions in the province.

Vehicles above 1800cc now face the steepest hike, with a flat transfer fee set at Rs12,100, up from earlier rates. This may impact luxury car buyers the most.

The Excise and Taxation Department has begun implementing the revised rates immediately. Citizens are advised to check the updated fee structure before initiating ownership transfers at e-facilitation centers.