Shehbaz govt’s debt skyockets by Rs 11,235 billion in 15 months

The Shehbaz government increased Pakistan’s debt by Rs 11,235 billion in just over a year. This sharp rise shocked many economists. The debt jump happened between March 2024 and May 2025. The government borrowed heavily to cover budget gaps and expenses. This new debt worsens the country’s financial situation.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, domestic debt rose by Rs 10,784 billion. External debt also increased by about Rs 451 billion in the same period. As a result, total federal debt reached Rs 76,045 billion by May 2025. This was a big jump from Rs 64,810 billion in February 2024. These numbers show rapid borrowing.

Looking closer, the government’s local debt was Rs 42,675 billion in February 2024. It increased to Rs 53,460 billion by May 2025. This means the government relied more on local borrowing. Meanwhile, external debt rose from Rs 22,134 billion to Rs 22,585 billion. Although smaller, this increase still added pressure.

The rising debt raises concerns about Pakistan’s economic future. Many fear it will slow down growth and increase inflation. The government faces tough challenges managing this growing burden. Experts call for better financial planning and stricter spending controls. Otherwise, the economy may face bigger problems.

The Shehbaz government’s heavy borrowing has raised Pakistan’s debt to record levels. This situation demands urgent action to protect the economy. The public and investors watch closely for solutions. How the government handles this will shape Pakistan’s financial health in the coming years.