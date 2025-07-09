Pakistan on high alert: Cabinet division warns of Indian cyber attacks

The Cabinet Division warned about increased cyber attacks by Indian hackers. They use the Pahalgam incident as a cover to steal data. These attacks target government and defense institutions. Officials fear serious damage to national security. Therefore, a strict cybersecurity advisory was released.

The advisory explained that hackers send malware through emails and WhatsApp messages. These messages include suspicious files named after the Pahalgam incident. The malware silently collects data and photos from infected devices. It acts without the user knowing. This makes the attacks very dangerous and hard to detect.

The Cabinet Division advised not to open emails from unknown sources. It also recommended scanning attachments with antivirus software before opening them. People must report suspicious emails immediately to their IT departments. These steps can help stop many cyber threats quickly. Officials stressed that ignoring these warnings risks severe harm.

Moreover, the advisory urged all government and defense agencies to improve their security. They should use strong passwords and two-factor authentication. Also, computers must have updated antivirus programs. The advisory warned against using unreliable cloud storage for sensitive data. Online document conversion tools should also be avoided to keep information safe.

In conclusion, Pakistan faces a serious cyber threat. The government is acting quickly to protect national data. Everyone must stay alert and follow security guidelines. This move aims to stop hackers and secure the country’s digital safety. The public hopes these measures will prevent future attacks.