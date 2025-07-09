ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over crimes against women

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for top Taliban leaders, including Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani. The court stated that there are strong grounds to believe they committed crimes against humanity by persecuting women and girls in Afghanistan based on gender. These violations occurred between August 15, 2021, when the Taliban regained power, and January 20, 2025.

According to ICC judges, the Taliban’s rules have specifically targeted women by denying them basic human rights. Girls and women have been stripped of their rights to education, movement, freedom of speech, and religious practice. The court also noted that people with certain gender identities or expressions were persecuted for not aligning with the Taliban’s strict policies.

Although the ICC does not have its own police force, member states are expected to arrest those facing warrants if they enter their territory. This means Taliban leaders under the ICC’s notice could face arrest if they travel internationally. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan emphasized that more arrest warrants for other Taliban officials may follow soon.

After taking control in 2021, the Taliban promised a more moderate rule compared to their previous regime. However, they quickly introduced harsh restrictions. Girls were banned from secondary and higher education, while many women were forced out of jobs or paid to stay home. Public spaces like parks, gyms, and beauty salons were closed to women, further erasing them from social life.

In addition, women have been banned from traveling long distances without a male guardian, and a “vice and virtue” law even forbade them from singing or reciting poetry publicly. These actions have been described by the United Nations as “gender apartheid,” drawing global criticism. The Taliban government has shown no signs of reversing these restrictions despite international pressure.

Prosecutor Karim Khan called the persecution of Afghan women and the LGBTQ community “unprecedented and ongoing.” He stressed that the ICC’s action is a strong signal that the global community will not accept the continued abuse of human rights in Afghanistan.