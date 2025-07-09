Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan, 21 dead in two days

Heavy monsoon rains have battered various parts of Pakistan, flooding low-lying areas and claiming 21 lives over the past two days. Cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad witnessed intense showers that submerged streets and disrupted daily life. In Lahore, rain hit multiple areas such as Garhi Shahu, Islampura, Chauburji, and Johar Town, offering temporary relief from the heat but also causing waterlogging.

Meanwhile, other parts of Punjab — including Gujranwala, Gujar Khan, and Multan — also received heavy rainfall, leading to similar conditions. In Karak, roads resembled ponds, while in Hazara and Khanpur, overflowing streams inundated homes and nearby settlements. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), this monsoon spell is expected to continue for several more days, particularly in Lahore and across Punjab.

Tragically, rain-related accidents have taken a heavy toll. In Sheikhupura, the collapse of a roof killed two children, and in Pakpattan, four people were rescued from rubble after a similar incident. A cloudburst in Gohraabad, Jhelum Valley, caused severe destruction to homes, vehicles, and roads. Overall, nine deaths and multiple injuries were reported in Punjab alone due to rain-related incidents.

Balochistan has also suffered significantly, with 10 fatalities and seven injuries reported in different districts. Rising water levels in the Indus River at Kundian have raised further concern, with Chashma Barrage recording a massive inflow of over 373,000 cusecs. Authorities are on high alert as low-level flooding is anticipated at several key points along the Indus and Chenab rivers.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert, warning of continued rain, potential flooding, and landslides until at least July 10. Rivers such as the Kabul, Jhelum, and Chenab are expected to swell further. Moreover, local streams and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and parts of Balochistan like Sibi and Zhob may experience dangerous surges in water flow.

As the rain continues, emergency teams remain active, and residents in vulnerable areas are advised to stay cautious. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has emphasized that the monsoon activity will likely persist until July 13, urging preparedness to prevent further casualties and damage.