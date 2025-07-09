Turkish defence leadership visits Pakistan to boost strategic partnership

In a move to deepen long-standing defence and strategic ties, Türkiye’s Minister of National Defence arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for an official visit. Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, the Additional Secretary for West Asia at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This visit underscores the growing defence partnership between the two brotherly nations, who have shared historic and cultural bonds for decades.

During his stay, the Turkish minister is expected to meet with top Pakistani officials to explore opportunities for greater defence collaboration. These discussions will focus on regional security, military cooperation, and joint strategic planning. Both sides aim to expand cooperation in key sectors, including defence production, training, and technology sharing. The visit is part of continued efforts to align the two countries on critical regional and international matters.

In a significant development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also reached Islamabad late Tuesday night for a parallel official visit. He was received by the same senior official, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani. His visit highlights Türkiye’s commitment to broadening diplomatic and military ties with Pakistan at a high level. Both visits are being seen as synchronized diplomatic engagements aimed at enhancing bilateral trust and coordination.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet with several top Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. These meetings are expected to cover vital issues such as strengthening defence cooperation and addressing common regional challenges. The presence of both defence and foreign ministers indicates the depth of the evolving strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, the backdrop to these visits includes Türkiye’s recent tilt toward Pakistan, which has drawn mixed reactions globally. While Türkiye maintains diplomatic ties with India, its visible support for Pakistan has led to trade tensions. For instance, some Indian businesses have boycotted Turkish products, and New Delhi canceled the operations of a Turkey-based aviation firm over security concerns.

These high-profile visits follow recent talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Khankendi, where they reaffirmed their shared goals for regional peace and development. The frequent interactions between the two countries’ leaderships show a clear intent to strengthen a multifaceted relationship grounded in mutual respect and strategic alignment.