Govt to deploy AI, experts in push to modernize agriculture

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the relevant authorities to present a comprehensive action plan to boost agricultural production and introduce agriculture reforms in the country. He was chairing a review meeting on the performance of the agriculture sector and ongoing reforms.

“Improving agricultural productivity, value addition, and increasing exports of agricultural products are top priorities of the government,” the prime minister said. He directed that a comprehensive short- and long-term action plan be presented for modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, geographical planning of crops, and provision of easy loans to farmers.

To enhance per-acre crop yield, the prime minister directed that agricultural research centers be made more effective.

He further directed that modern research be ensured through public-private partnerships in agricultural research centers.

The prime minister emphasized that the government should benefit from internationally renowned experts for the effective use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in agriculture.

He also instructed that an action plan be presented for the development of small and medium-sized agro-industries to enable the value addition of agricultural commodities and enhance export-ready products.

To promote cultivation of profitable crops and make Pakistan self-sufficient in food security, the prime minister directed that all necessary guidance and support be provided to farmers.

He stressed the importance of consultation with farmers and other stakeholders for policy recommendations.

The prime minister emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation with provincial governments for agricultural development.

To mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, he directed assistance for farmers in adopting climate-resistant seeds and modern farming methods.

Keeping in view changing rainfall patterns and other climatic shifts, the prime minister directed that after detailed consultation with provincial governments, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, a comprehensive plan for cotton cultivation in new suitable areas be prepared.

He also called for research and planning to incorporate biofuels into the country’s energy mix.

During the briefing, the meeting was told about the production of major Rabi and Kharif crops from the previous year, challenges faced by farmers, the proposed future roadmap, and suggestions for improvements.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on the implementation of government reforms, and the impact of climate change on agriculture.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive action plan for further agricultural reforms be presented soon.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, agricultural experts, and senior relevant officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with top industrialists and business leaders from key sectors of the economy, reaffirming his government’s commitment to economic stability, export-led growth, and private sector facilitation.

During the interactive session, business leaders lauded the prime minister’s leadership and his economic team’s persistent efforts in stabilizing the country’s financial outlook, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

They particularly commended the government for successfully concluding a critical IMF agreement and introducing a pro-business budget aimed at ease of doing business.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the participants and underscored the importance of collaborative policy-making. “The credit for economic stabilization goes to the tireless efforts of our team,” he said, adding, “Our next objective is to steer Pakistan toward sustained growth, enhance exports, create jobs, and attract foreign investment.”

He emphasized that future development would be driven by domestic resource mobilization, reducing dependency, and making Pakistan economically self-reliant. “The suggestions of the business community are vital for shaping policies that serve the national interest,” he noted.