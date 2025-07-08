PPP rejects Zardari’s removal rumours, says govt can’t function sans support

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday categorically rebuked the rumours circulating regarding President Asif Ali Zardari’s future as the country’s head of state and said that the government could not function without the party’s support.

“The government cannot function without the support of the PPP. There is no truth to the speculations against President Zardari,” said Bukhari.

The clarification comes amidst reports suggesting President Zardari’s removal from office and that another constitutional amendment was in the offing.

The PPP secretary general further clarified that the party was not joining the federal cabinet.

Commenting on the coalition setup, Siddiqui said the PPP remains an ally of the PML-N-led government.

“Being in government together does not imply agreement on every issue,” he noted.

Before Bukhari and Senator Siddiqui’s rebuttal, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had also rejected reports claiming possible removal of President Zardari from office, terming them as mere social media speculations which the public should not heed to.

“Some people are bothered as, for the first time, politicians, government, and military establishment are on the same page. Those elements are spreading misleading narratives,” Naqvi had said during his visit to Sindh’s Rohri city on the eve of Ashura.