Court orders blocking of 27 YouTube channels

An Islamabad court ordered the blocking of 27 YouTube channels for allegedly airing anti-state content and spreading “false, misleading and fake” information, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Waseem Khan of the NCCIA’s Cyber Crime Circle informed the Islamabad judicial magistrate on June 24 that under Section 37 (unlawful online content) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the department was conducting an inquiry regarding 27 “Youtube channels who are involved in disseminating and propagating fake and misleading information against the state Institutions which is likely to cause fear, panic, disorder or unrest in the general public or society along with defamatory and fake remarks/information, which violates the privacy and harms the dignity of the officials of state institutions”.

He further said that the YouTube channels were “found involved in sharing highly intimidating, provocative and derogatory contents against state institutions and officials of state of Pakistan” and were a “source of publicly disseminating/propagating false, misleading and fake information against the state institutions/officials”.

He said that through their channels, the suspects had “attempted to provoke the general public and armed forces personnel by trying to create a feeling of ill-will among pillars of the state”.

SI Khan had requested the court to issue a warrant/subpoena to Google to remove/block the 27 YouTube channels.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah’s June 24 order said he had heard the inquiry officer (IO) and examined the record on file.

“In the light of facts explained and evidence presented by the IO, this court is convinced that the subject matter constitutes offences punishable under the Peca and penal laws of Pakistan.”

He ordered the “head officer in charge of the security department/custodian of records” to Google block/remove the 27 YouTube channels. agencies