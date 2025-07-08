CM inaugurates ‘Nawaz Sharif flyover’, ‘Mall Road Underpass’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday inaugurated the Mall Road Underpass and the Nawaz Sharif Flyover on Adiala Road, marking the completion of two significant infrastructure projects. She was accompanied by Federal Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Ch, PML-N Divisional President Malik Abrar Ahmed, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, and MPAs Ziaullah Shah and Raja Hanif.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Maryam lauded the Communication and Works (C&W) Department for their remarkable proficiency in completing the projects in record time. She specifically commended C&W Minister Sohaib Bharth and C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, saying them a “star team”.

‘The Mall Road Underpass was completed in just 114 days, while the Nawaz Sharif Flyover was finalized in 120 days, is as a ‘small miracle’, she said.

The chief minister said that over the past year, 12,000 kilometers of roads, including dual carriage ways and rehabilitation of roads, have been constructed across Punjab. She expressed confidence that the government would achieve its target of completing 19,000 kilometers of roads by the end of the year to further enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

Maryam announced revamping and restoration of Lai project.

She announced clean drinking water projects for South Punjab and Potohar, pipeline installations, and a solution for Murree’s water issues. “Rawalpindi’s Nullah Lai is an older issue to which we are going for its revamping. This will be another gift for Pindites”, announced the chief minister.

She reaffirmed to complete the Ring Road within the given time frame too.

Maryam also highlighted that Rawalpindi’s schools were being upgraded, and 1,250 health centers across Punjab have been revamped into mini-hospitals.

Maryam underlined the Clean Punjab program’s success in improving sanitation and Rawalpindi’s ongoing beautification saying “I monitor these projects personally”.

She also commended the teamwork during Muharram, and observed widespread appreciation for the arrangements and the religious harmony maintained during the Muharram.