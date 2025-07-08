China welcomes tourists with expanded visa-free entry for 74 countries

BEIJING – China has rolled out its most relaxed visa policy yet, now allowing citizens from 74 countries to enter without a visa for up to 30 days. This major shift aims to revive tourism and strengthen China’s global image following years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. According to officials, over 20 million people visited China visa-free in 2024—more than double the previous year.

The list includes most of Europe, parts of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. However, no major African country has been included so far. Starting July 16, Azerbaijan will also join the list, raising the total number of eligible nations to 75. About two-thirds of these entries are part of a one-year trial, signaling China’s interest in testing its new approach before making it permanent.

Tourism experts say the policy has already boosted demand. Gao Jun, a Beijing-based English-speaking tour guide, shared that he’s overwhelmed with bookings and has even launched a training program for new guides. Online travel agency Trip.com reported a sharp rise in bookings, with 75% of new visitors coming from visa-free countries.

For many travelers, the change makes visiting China much easier. European families like the Sporsheims from Norway no longer need to visit embassies for time-consuming visa processes. Meanwhile, travel businesses like WildChina have seen a 50% increase in business since the new rules began, especially among tourists from Europe and the US.

However, countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Mexico remain excluded from the 30-day list. Instead, their citizens can visit China for up to 10 days if they are in transit to a third country. This policy applies at 60 ports of entry and offers a limited option for travelers from non-eligible nations.

China hopes that these relaxed rules will help restore the tourism numbers it saw before the pandemic. In 2019, 31.9 million tourists visited the country. That number dropped to 13.8 million in 2023 but is now steadily climbing again as travel confidence returns.