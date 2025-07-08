Gold prices surge by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Tuesday, following the international market trend. The price per tola increased by Rs1,500, reaching Rs354,500. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,286, settling at Rs303,926.

This rise comes after a previous drop on Monday, when gold prices fell by Rs2,500 per tola to Rs353,000. The international gold rate also saw an increase, reaching $3,325 per ounce, up by $15 with an additional $20 premium.

Despite the rise in gold prices, silver rates remained steady at Rs3,841 per tola in the local market. Traders and consumers are watching these changes closely as global trends continue to impact local prices.

The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) continues to monitor and report on these market fluctuations to keep buyers informed.

Investors are advised to stay alert to global shifts that may influence precious metal prices in Pakistan in the coming days.