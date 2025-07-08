Far-right bloc to lead EU’s climate target talks, raising concerns

BRUSSELS – The far-right Patriots for Europe group will now lead the European Parliament’s negotiations on the new climate goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This move has sparked concern among environmental advocates and pro-European lawmakers, as the Patriots group has consistently opposed ambitious EU climate policies.

The Patriots, which include France’s Marine Le Pen and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, secured the negotiating role in a closed-door vote, overtaking the centre-right European People’s Party. Their new position allows them to draft the initial proposal for the Parliament’s stance in upcoming climate talks with EU countries. However, other parliamentary groups still have the power to reject or amend that draft.

This leadership role gives the Patriots significant influence over the EU’s 2040 emissions target, which is due to be finalized before the COP30 climate summit in Belem this November. Lawmakers like French liberal Pascal Canfin say this change will force pro-European parties to unite if they want to reach a meaningful agreement in time.

The EU has faced growing resistance from countries like Italy and Poland, where governments worry that strict climate rules could hurt industries and raise costs. Meanwhile, Europe continues to face climate threats, including record heatwaves that have disrupted life across the continent.

Brussels has struggled to build political momentum behind the 2040 climate proposal, which the European Commission only released last week after months of delay. With the far-right now playing a key role in negotiations, climate advocates fear that the EU’s global leadership in environmental action may weaken.

Under UN agreements, the EU and other major economies must submit updated climate targets by September. With time running out and leadership now in controversial hands, the path to climate consensus in Europe looks more complicated than ever.