South Africa dominates Zimbabwe, clinches series with massive win

South Africa crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs on the third day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The hosts struggled with both bat and ball and lost the two-match series 2-0. South Africa’s strong batting lineup and effective bowling attack dominated throughout the match.

South Africa batted first and declared their innings at a massive 626 runs for 5 wickets. Zimbabwe managed only 170 runs in their first innings and were forced to follow on. In their second innings, Zimbabwe added some runs but kept losing wickets regularly and were all out for 220 before tea on day three.

Stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder made headlines by scoring an impressive unbeaten 367 runs, the fifth-highest score in Test cricket by a South African. However, he decided to declare the innings instead of breaking Brian Lara’s world record of 400 runs, showing respect for the legendary cricketer and the spirit of the game.

Bowler Corbin Bosch took 4 wickets for 38 runs to clean up Zimbabwe’s tail, while spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed 3 important wickets. Zimbabwe’s key batsmen Takudzwanashe Kaitano (40), Nick Welch (55), and captain Craig Ervine (49) offered some resistance, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a heavy defeat.

South Africa rested most players who recently won the World Test Championship but still showed their strength. This win marked their 10th consecutive Test victory. The team will next tour Pakistan in October, while Zimbabwe prepares to host New Zealand for two Tests starting later this month.