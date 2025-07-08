Court approves 10-day remand of Dr Mahrang Baloch and BYC activists

QUETTA – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta has granted a 10-day physical remand of Dr Mahrang Baloch, the head of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with five other activists. The decision was made on Tuesday during a hearing that extended their ongoing detention, which has already exceeded three months.

The activists were presented before ATC Judge Saadat Bazai, where the prosecution requested more time for interrogation. Despite legal arguments from the detainees’ lawyers, Advocate Israr Baloch and Advocate Shoaib Baloch, the court ruled in favor of the police’s request for extended remand. The other detained activists include Gulzadi, Bebow Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Ghaffar Baloch, and Beberg Baloch.

These arrests stem from a protest in March near Quetta’s Civil Hospital, where tensions reportedly escalated between demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Authorities accused the BYC members of inciting unrest and clashing with police during the demonstration. The group has denied any wrongdoing, stating their protest was peaceful.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has been vocal about enforced disappearances in Balochistan since 2018, gaining significant attention for its activism. However, the group has come under increased scrutiny from security agencies in recent months. Human rights organizations have also raised concerns over the prolonged detention of its members.

Currently, Dr Mahrang Baloch is being held in Quetta’s Hudda District Jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), which allows preventive detention for individuals considered a threat to public peace. Her legal team has indicated plans to challenge the remand order in higher courts.

As the investigation continues, activists and supporters have demanded her immediate release, calling the charges politically motivated. The case continues to draw national attention, especially from rights groups advocating for civil liberties and freedom of expression.