PM unveils FBR’s first AI-powered customs system

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Pakistan’s first-ever artificial intelligence-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced during a meeting to review ongoing FBR reforms.

Under the new system, AI and BOTs will assess the nature and cost of imported and exported goods. Officials said the system will use machine learning to automate and refine customs operations over time, reducing delays and human intervention.

Initial testing showed a 92% improvement in system performance. Tax determination through Goods Declarations (GD) rose by 83%, while green channel clearances more than doubled.

The government expects the RMS to increase transparency, boost efficiency and reduce pressure on customs officials. The AI tools are designed to offer faster, more accurate estimates, saving time for both authorities and traders.

Prime Minister Sharif called FBR reforms a “top priority” and said automating the tax system would help ensure fairness and convenience for taxpayers.

“By automating the tax system, we are making it more transparent and effective,” the prime minister said adding that the technology-based modern system will bring ease in doing business and provide convenience to taxpayers.

The premier also reviewed new video analytics-based tax collection tools targeting the manufacturing sector. These technologies are expected to enhance revenue collection without direct human involvement and were found to be 98% efficient during pilot tests.

Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb (Finance), Attaullah Tarar (Information), FBR Chairman and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited UAE’s telecommunications company Etisalat Group to enhance its investment portfolio in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He was talking to a five-member delegation of the Group headed by its CEO Hatem Dowidar in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister highlighted that providing business-friendly environment and more investment opportunities to all foreign investors is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

He assured the Etisalat Group of all possible facilities for its investments in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan have long-standing relations based on shared cultural and religious values and many Emirati companies have been investing in the Pakistani economy for long.

On the occasion, the CEO of Etislaat Group paid tribute to the Prime Minister for providing a business friendly environment in Pakistan to international companies.

He said Etisalat Group has been successfully investing in Pakistan for the last 19 years and is desirous of increasing its business portfolio here.

The CEO said more than ten thousand Pakistanis are giving valuable services to our company and we are committed to long-term and successful investments in Pakistan in the future.