SBCA DG suspended over Lyari building collapse

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic building collapse in Lyari. He stated that the entire nation, the Sindh government, and all of us are deeply saddened by this tragedy. An emergency meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister of Sindh, was convened to address the incident. During the meeting, it was decided that strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and Provincial Minister for Local Government and Labor Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, he stated that the Chief Minister has immediately suspended the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and has constituted an investigation committee, which will submit its report within two days.

Addressing the press conference, Minister for Local Government and Labor Saeed Ghani said that the committee will be headed by the Commissioner of Karachi and has been instructed to immediately demolish 51 extremely dilapidated buildings in the city. He added that another 588 unsafe buildings will also be inspected under the Commissioner’s supervision to ensure that hazardous structures are vacated and demolished in a timely manner.

Saeed Ghani stated that the affected families in Lyari will be given Rs 1 million each as compensation. He further said that all officers who have been posted in the affected area since 2022 will be included in the inquiry, and a case will be registered against any officer whose negligence is proven.

Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also described the incident as a “great tragedy” and stated that action would be taken against those responsible for criminal negligence, and they would be brought to justice.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Cantonment Boards and the Sindh government operate under their respective laws. He added that the Chief Minister has directed that strict action be taken against anyone found to be involved.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the government is reviewing the situation in slum areas, noting that 740 buildings across Sindh require repairs. He added that relocating residents would not pose a problem, as similar arrangements were successfully implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic and for flood victims.

In response to a question, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that illegal constructions are a serious issue in Karachi and it is the responsibility of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to prevent them. He added that amendments to the SBCA rules are underway, and suggestions have been sought within two weeks to enable effective action against illegal constructions and derelict buildings.

He added that the government is also considering whether the authority to demolish buildings should remain with the SBCA or be entrusted to a private institution. He further stated that if any legal action is required following the committee’s recommendations, it will be duly implemented.