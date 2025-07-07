Sino-Pak defence cooperation not directed at any third party: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning on Monday said that China and Pakistan are traditional friendly neighbors, and defense and security cooperation is part of the normal cooperation between the two countries and is not directed against any third party. India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved away, and they are also important neighbors of China, she said during her regular briefing held here. Mao Ning said that for some time, China has been closely following the development of the situation between India and Pakistan, actively promoting peace and dialogue, and maintaining regional peace and stability. “We welcome and support India and Pakistan in properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation and seeking fundamental solutions,” she added. The spokesperson said that China is also willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard. About China-India relations, she said that ties between the two countries are at a critical stage of improvement and development. “We are willing to work with India to push China-India relations forward along a healthy and stable track,” she added. In response to a question that China supported Pakistan during India-Pakistan recent military conflict, she said that different people may have different judgments and interpretations. “But what I told you is the policy of the Chinese government, that is, China-Pakistan relations are not directed against any third party,” she added. As for India-Pakistan relations, we support both sides to properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, she said.