Rain-related incidents claim 8 lives in Punjab, KP as flood risk increases

As many as eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to NDMA, a cloudburst in the Kahuta area of Rawalpindi caused flash floods, with water entering several homes and shops.

Meanwhile, a house roof also collapsed in the nearby area, resulting in the death of a child.

The parents and two other children were rescued from the debris with multiple injuries.

Earlier, intermittent rain was recorded in Lahore since morning, significantly improving the weather by breaking the intense heat and humidity.

The highest recorded rainfall in Lahore was 74 mm in the Pani Wala Talab area.

Moreover, rain-related incidents led to the deaths of two people in Punjab.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and two others injured in rain-related incidents during last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, one house was also completely demolished due to rains.

Losses were also reported in areas including Peshawar, Buner, Malakand, and Mansehra.

NEOC Warning

National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has warned that moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall was expected till July 10 which will cause both riverine and flash flooding in various regions of Pakistan.

“Moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with a strong westerly wave, is expected to result in moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall till 10th July 2025, particularly in the catchment areas of all major rivers,” the notification said.

As per NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark, said the press release.

The notification said that river Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations, while River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to rise to low flood levels.

“River Jhelum, along with its tributaries, is expected to experience elevated inflows, resulting in localized flash floods.

Inflows at Mangla Dam on River Jhelum are projected to reach the low flood limit.”

The NEOC advised that residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden increases in water levels, particularly at night or during periods of intense rainfall.

“NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving flood situation and remains in constant coordination with PDMAs and DDMAs to ensure timely preparedness and response measures,” it said.

PM Direction

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rescue agencies, and administrative authorities to remain on high alert during the recent heavy rains and any potential emergency situations.

In anticipation of possible flooding in areas along the Indus River and other rivers, the prime minister has instructed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administrative bodies to immediately implement safety measures and precautionary actions.

The prime minister directed the NDMA to strengthen coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) for effectively dealing with the flood situation.

The NDMA has also been instructed to strengthen close coordination with provincial governments and other relevant institutions, a press statement issued by the PM Office said..

The prime minister directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to keep the public informed using all available means, providing accurate and real-time information.

He expressed concern that the operation of the Tarbela Dam spillways may increase flooding in the lower districts along the Indus River.

All provincial administrations have been directed to continue effective public awareness campaigns in view of the potential flood situation.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has also been instructed to identify and clarify through the media, the areas that are vulnerable or less protected, where there is a risk of high, medium, or low-level flooding, so that the public can be warned in a timely manner.

The prime minister further directed that provincial administrations must be fully prepared in advance for any situation, and that the NDMA should ensure this preparedness.