24 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Israeli air and ground attacks have killed at least 24 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

Hospitals across the enclave continue to report growing casualties amid ongoing strikes.

An Israeli airstrike hit a clinic in Gaza City used as a shelter by displaced Palestinians, killing at least six people and wounding several others. Witnesses described scenes of devastation and bloodshed inside the facility.

Moreover, Israeli forces have arrested Nasser Laham, editor-in-chief of the Palestinian Ma’an News Agency, during a raid on his home in Al-Duheisha, near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, Middle East Eye reports.

Laham, who also heads the West Bank office of Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV, was reportedly detained after soldiers ransacked his residence and confiscated mobile phones and electronic equipment. A message posted on his Facebook page confirmed the arrest.

Israeli outlet Haaretz said Laham is expected to appear before a military court at Ofer on Thursday for a hearing on the possible extension of his detention.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has announced it will set sail again for Gaza on July 13, despite a recent interception by Israeli forces, Middle East Eye reports.

In a post on X, the group confirmed its next vessel, Handala, will depart from the port of Siracusa, Italy, as part of a renewed bid to defy Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

The coalition said the mission is dedicated to the children of Gaza. The boat is named after Handala, the iconic cartoon child who symbolises Palestinian resistance.