Aurangzeb pushes for swift launch of PM’s fan replacement initiative

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has directed all departments to fast-track preparations for the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Program, which aims to replace traditional electric fans with energy-efficient models across the country. The program is expected to launch its first phase by the end of this month.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the Finance Minister reviewed the operational readiness of the initiative. The meeting included key stakeholders such as the Minister for Power, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association, and senior officials from the Finance and Power Divisions.

The National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) updated the participants on technical and banking system integrations. These include agreements with participating banks and support from the Punjab Technology Investment Board and Power Information Technology Company to enable efficient rollout.

Senator Aurangzeb emphasized that this program aligns with the Prime Minister’s broader vision of promoting sustainable energy use, encouraging financial inclusion, and supporting economic reform. He noted that shifting to energy-efficient appliances could help cut electricity consumption and improve consumer behavior.

The minister appreciated the active role of all stakeholders and urged completion of all pending tasks within 2 to 3 weeks. He stressed launching the program with the initial batch of banks by the month’s end, reaffirming the government’s commitment to energy reform and economic efficiency.