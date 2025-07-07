Tarbela spillways trigger flood threat: PM orders high alert

Opening of the Tarbela Dam spillways has triggered a flood-like situation in the Indus River, affecting multiple regions across Pakistan. In Attock’s Khushalgarh area, a two-storey police post was swept away by the rising waters. A similar incident had damaged the same post during last year’s flooding.

A high flood wave is also passing through Wadorandi in Dera Ghazi Khan, raising concerns of more damage downstream. In Hyderabad, a 40-foot-wide breach developed in the New Phuleli Canal, impacting nearby villages. Meanwhile, in Ghotki, a 25-foot-wide crack in the Qazi Canal forced authorities to halt water supply immediately.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the potential for worsening flooding in southern districts of the Indus River. He ordered that residents in vulnerable areas be warned in time and directed NDMA, rescue agencies, and local administrations to remain on high alert for emergency response.

In response to the situation in Attock and D.G. Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also instructed departments to stay alert. She stressed the importance of deploying all available resources to prevent damage and called for immediate inspection of riverbanks and evacuation from low-lying areas to safe zones.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, as rising water levels and infrastructure breaches continue to threaten communities near the Indus and surrounding canals.