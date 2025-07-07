PM hails Rs178bn recovery as FBR-IB crackdown bites into tax evasion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for their joint efforts in increasing tax revenues. He said such coordinated actions are vital for strengthening Pakistan’s economy, which requires unity and commitment from all state institutions.

In a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister, officials from FBR and IB reported that their joint crackdown on tax evasion and hoarding has resulted in the recovery of Rs178 billion so far. This includes Rs69 billion in additional income from the recovery of telecom sector dues and company mergers. These efforts reflect a strategic shift towards targeted enforcement and better monitoring.

The IB alone conducted 515 raids across key sectors, including sugar, edible oil, beverages, animal feed, tobacco, and cement, resulting in the collection of Rs10.5 billion in extra tax revenue. These sectors were reportedly involved in large-scale tax evasion and stockpiling, which had gone unchecked for years.

While acknowledging these achievements, the Prime Minister highlighted that economic stability and public welfare depend on each institution performing its duties with integrity. He reiterated the importance of sustained cooperation between law enforcement, financial agencies, and regulatory bodies to overcome fiscal challenges.

However, despite these gains, the FBR missed its revised tax collection target for the last fiscal year. Against a revised goal of Rs11.900 trillion, the board managed to collect only Rs11.737 trillion, falling short by Rs163 billion. The original budget target of Rs12.913 trillion was lowered twice due to the growing fiscal deficit. FBR officials blamed the shortfall on lower imports, inflation pressure, and overestimated GDP growth, which failed to meet projections.