PTI parliamentarians approach IHC over reserved seats in KP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) recent notification on reserved seats allocation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The PTI-P seeks correction in seat distribution based on their share as per an earlier notification dated March 4.

The case will be heard by Justice Inam Amin Minhas, who is scheduled to review the PTI-P’s petition against the ECP’s April 5 notification. PTI-P argues that the ECP’s current seat allocation does not reflect their rightful share in KP. They have requested the court to direct the ECP to amend the notification accordingly.

This legal action follows a significant Supreme Court ruling on June 27, where a seven-member constitutional bench overturned a previous verdict by a 5-2 majority. The apex court invalidated its own July 12 decision and upheld the Peshawar High Court’s ruling, which denied the Sunni Ittehad Council certain reserved seats.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the ECP restored a total of 74 reserved seats across parties. According to the ECP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received 43 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 14, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) 12. Other parties including PTI-P, MQM, ANP, and others were also allocated one seat each.

In KP’s provincial assembly, 25 reserved seats were restored, with JUI receiving 10, PML-N 7, PPP 6, and one each to PTI-P and ANP. The PTI-P now demands the court’s intervention to ensure their proportional share is respected, signaling a continuing dispute over the distribution of reserved seats ahead of upcoming elections.