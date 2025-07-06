EV industry urges faster charging infrastructure and cost solutions

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have voiced strong concerns about the lack of charging stations and high vehicle costs, warning that these issues are holding back Pakistan’s shift to clean energy. During a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, industry leaders emphasized the urgent need for action to boost EV adoption.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, focused on strategies to grow the electric mobility sector. Stakeholders highlighted that without a robust network of modern charging stations, especially on highways and motorways, the EV market will struggle to expand. They also called for financial support and simplified policies to make EVs more affordable for the average consumer.

Secretary Moriani acknowledged that poor charging infrastructure remains a key hurdle, particularly in urban areas. She stressed that major investment is needed in this area, or else the government’s green energy goals will remain out of reach. The ministry also expressed commitment to working with the private sector to find sustainable solutions.

Participants also discussed the retrofitting of existing fuel-based vehicles as a cost-effective way to reduce emissions. This is especially relevant in Pakistan, where motorcycles make up a large portion of the 37 million registered fuel vehicles. Experts suggested that converting motorcycles to electric could offer a fast and affordable path toward cleaner transportation.

Muhammad Asif Sahibzada, Director General for Environment, pointed out that motorcycles contribute heavily to pollution. He said developing standardized retrofitting options could help cut emissions and reduce dependence on imported fuel, while still keeping costs manageable for consumers.

In conclusion, industry leaders and government officials agreed on the importance of national policy, stronger partnerships, and practical incentives. They called for bold steps to accelerate the EV shift, ensuring both environmental benefits and long-term economic growth.