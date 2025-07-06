Lyari building collapse death toll rises to 27 as rescue operations continue

At least 27 people have lost their lives following the collapse of a five-storey building in Lyari’s Baghdad Colony, Karachi, officials confirmed on Sunday. Rescue teams are still working tirelessly to find survivors or retrieve more bodies from the rubble.

According to hospital authorities, the victims include men, women, and children, including a 10-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl. Rescue 1122 officials stated that many victims belonged to the Hindu community. One injured person remains under treatment, while most deceased have been shifted to a cold storage facility by the Edhi Foundation.

Rescue workers, supported by advanced equipment and sniffer dogs, are clearing debris and searching for any signs of life. During the operation, jewellery, cash, and cheques were recovered and handed over to local authorities. Despite challenges due to the densely populated area, Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khosa said operations are progressing with extreme care.

Meanwhile, authorities evacuated a nearby seven-storey building in Agra Taj Colony after structural damage was detected. Engineers from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared it unsafe after recent monsoon rains caused deep cracks and leaning. The building housed 57 residents from 11 families and has now been sealed with utilities disconnected.

Lyari officials have confirmed that the Sindh government will begin evacuating all dangerous buildings in phases. Temporary shelter arrangements have been made, but many residents are either staying on-site or with relatives. TMC Lyari is supplying food and basic needs, though some evacuees called conditions at shelters “unfit for living.”

Following the incident, the SBCA registered a case against the builder and an unnamed contractor, citing use of poor materials and illegal construction. Authorities also warned that legal action will be taken against any officials found involved in the unsafe construction. Affected residents will be supported in recovering their financial losses.