Religious harmony shines on Ashura, says Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari praised the spirit of religious unity observed across Pakistan on Ashura and urged citizens to reject sectarianism and support peace and tolerance.

While addressing the media in Faisalabad, Bukhari said Ashura reminds the nation of sacrifice and solidarity. She emphasized that the Punjab government has taken strong measures to ensure peace during Muharram processions and gatherings, with full support from the provincial administration.

For the first time, a cyber patrolling force has been activated to monitor online activity during Muharram. Bukhari said this step aims to prevent hate speech and ensure the safety of citizens using digital platforms.

She further noted that the government has enhanced sanitation in procession areas and set up cold water stations for participants. She also mentioned that inspection visits were conducted in several districts and that she received goodwill messages for the Chief Minister from residents.

Moreover, the minister shared that law enforcement has taken action against online hate content, resulting in arrests and the blocking of 417 websites promoting sectarianism. She said all digital platforms are under close watch throughout the month.

Concluding her remarks, Bukhari stressed that these measures are not symbolic but real efforts to maintain peace. She called on the public to reject divisive voices and promote mutual respect among all religious groups.