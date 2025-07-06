Furniture council calls for urgent digital shift to boost economy

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq has called on the government to prioritise digital transformation to create a transparent, accountable, and efficient economic system.

While chairing a PFC Board of Directors meeting on Saturday, Ashfaq emphasised that adopting modern digital tools improves transparency in financial activities, reduces corruption, and simplifies business operations across sectors. He stressed the need to digitise taxation, trade, and industry to help formalise the country’s largely informal economy.

Ashfaq said a digitally driven economy helps build investor trust, which is essential for economic growth and long-term stability. Real-time data collection and analysis through digital systems, he added, can support more accurate and effective policymaking.

He noted that such systems could also expand the tax net without placing a heavier burden on current taxpayers. While appreciating the government’s recent initiatives in digital payments and e-commerce regulation, he urged faster and broader execution across all regions.

Moreover, Ashfaq underlined the importance of strong public-private partnerships to accelerate digital adoption, especially at the grassroots level. This collaboration, he said, can ensure better access and training for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

He concluded that Pakistan must build a digitally integrated economy to compete globally, increase exports, and meet its national economic objectives in the modern world.