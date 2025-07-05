Govt dispels rumours of change of command at presidency

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday rejected reports claiming the removal of Asif Ali Zardari as president, and enactment of the 27th constitutional amendment, saying that people should not pay heed to “social media speculations”.

He was addressing the media during his visit to Sindh’s Rohri city on the eve of Ashura.

A journalist sought his comments on reports suggesting President Zardari was being removed from office and that another constitutional amendment was in the offing.

Denying the speculations, Naqvi advised against paying heed to the social media reports.

He also asked the media to refrain from political speculation for at least two days in respect for Ashura days.

“Some people are bothered as for the first time, politicians, government, and military establishment are on the same page. Those elements are spreading misleading narratives,” he said.

His statement came after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) obtained a simple majority in the National Assembly after the reinstatement of reserved seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan following the top court’s Constitutional Bench verdict.

It also handed the ruling alliance a two-thirds majority in the lower house, as its strength rose from 218 to 235 members.

The CTD has been “continuously operating against the terrorists attacking police posts in the tri-border area of Dera Ghazi Khan”, the statement added.

Punjab Police and CTD deserve praise for killing five terrorists of Fitnat-ul-Hindustan, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She added: “The pursuit of terrorists will continue, the nefarious intentions of the enemy will be crushed.”

A statement from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the CTD for its operation and said the terrorists were from the Fitna al Hindustan.

The government has designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindu­stan. The term ‘Fitna al Hindustan’ is a new phrase coined by Pakistan’s military, aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

Separately, three militants were killed in an “encounter” with police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Lakki Marwat, the CTD said on Saturday.

CTD officials from KP’s Bannu district conducted a raid in Lakki Marwat along with local police on intelligence report about the presence of militants, according to a CTD statement.

It resulted into a shootout with militants which left three members of the Pakistani Taliban’s Tipu Gul group dead, whereas officials seized three Kalashnikovs and hundreds of rounds from the site.

“Bannu CTD wanted the deceased terrorists for their involvement in IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, attacks on police and other serious offenses,” the CTD statement said.