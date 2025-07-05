Hamas says it delivered ‘positive response’ on US Gaza ceasefire plan

Hamas said on late Friday that it has delivered a “positive response” to mediators on the latest proposal for a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal put forward by the US.

The Palestinian armed group said on Friday night that it was “seriously ready to enter immediately into a round of negotiations”, but it did not confirm whether it accepted the terms.

A senior Palestinian official told the BBC that Hamas had requested several changes, including a halt to a US-backed aid system and a US guarantee that the war would not resume if talks on ending the war failed.

Israel’s government has not commented. US President Donald Trump said he had not been briefed but that it was “good” Hamas had responded positively.

There could be a Gaza deal next week,” he told reporters on board Air Force One.

The president is known to be very keen to announce positive news when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House next week.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Israel had accepted the “necessary conditions” for a 60-day ceasefire, during which the parties would work to end the war.

The plan is believed to include the staggered release of 10 living Israeli hostages by Hamas and the bodies of 18 other hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Fifty hostages are still being held in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

The proposal also reportedly says sufficient quantities of aid would enter Gaza immediately with the involvement of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Palestinian official said Hamas was demanding aid be distributed exclusively by the UN and its partners, and that the controversial aid distribution system run by the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) end immediately.

Another amendment demanded by Hamas was about Israeli troop withdrawals, according to the Palestinian official.

The US proposal is believed to include phased pull-outs from parts of Gaza. But the official said Hamas wanted troops to return to the positions they held before the last ceasefire collapsed in March, when Israel resumed its offensive.

The official said Hamas also wanted a US guarantee that Israeli air and ground operations would not resume even if the ceasefire ended without a permanent truce.

The proposal is believed to say mediators will guarantee that serious negotiations will take place from day one, and that they can extend the ceasefire if necessary.

The Israeli prime minister has ruled out ending the war until all of the hostages are released and Hamas’s military and governing capabilities are destroyed.

Far-right ministers have also expressed their opposition to the proposed deal. They want Israeli operations to be stepped up and for aid deliveries to be suspended.

Meanwhile, Sources in Gaza hospitals said that 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings on Saturday, at least 9 of them near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid hub in the north of Rafah, including three children.

At least 743 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks at the notorious GHF distribution centres, as Israeli forces continue to target people waiting for food and hospitals struggle to cope with the wounded.