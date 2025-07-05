Audit report reveals 100pc performance of ‘Maryam Clinics’

Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics of Murree shine top after being declared with 100% performance in delivering healthcare services. The Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) has conducted a rigorous audit of 30 Maryam Clinics (MNHCs) across 15 districts.

According to the details, MNHC Karor and MNHC Kali Mati, Murree were also among the clinics audited by the special unit, under the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. All clinics received a 100% satisfactory rating, showcasing exceptional healthcare standards during the audit.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Deputy Commissioner lauded Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi, CEO Rawalpindi’s Health Authority, for the outstanding performance. He was asked for further enhanced facilities, ensuring top-tier medical services for the public.

“This success highlights the effective management and dedication of health officials in delivering accessible, high-quality medical services to residents.”, said Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi.

He reaffirmed to deploy all resources to meet these expectations, prioritizing community healthcare needs.

SMU’s audit assessed operational efficiency, patient care, and staff performance reflecting the Punjab government’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through the MNHC initiative.

“We are committed to come up with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing the best possible healthcare services to citizens”, reiterated the CEO.