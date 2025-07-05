Türkiye arrests three more opposition mayors

Türkiye arrested three more opposition mayors early on Saturday as part of an investigation into alleged graft, officials from the main opposition CHP said, denouncing it as a “political operation”. The early morning arrests were the latest move targeting elected officials of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) as the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan puts increasing pressure on the party which won a huge victory against his AKP in the 2024 local elections and is rising in the polls. They were linked an investigation into alleged graft which resulted in the removal in March of Istanbul’s powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, whose jailing sparked mass protests in Turkiye’s worst street unrest since 2013. Imamoglu is Erdogan’s biggest political rival and the CHP’s candidate for the 2028 presidential race. The latest detainees were based in southern Turkiye’s: mayor of the southern city of Adana, Zeydan Karalar, mayor of the resort town of Antalya, Muhittin Bocek, and the mayor of Adiyaman in the southeast, Abdurrahman Tutdere.