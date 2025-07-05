Bannu bloodshed: Militants attack Jirga, leave one dead, three injured

In a deadly attack on Saturday, gunmen opened fire on a local jirga in the Mandi Khel area of Bannu, killing one tribal elder and injuring three others, including a police constable. The jirga was convened by the Sardi Khel tribe to resolve a local issue when it was ambushed by suspected militants.

Police spokesperson Kashif Nawaz told media that the attackers tried to abduct the jirga leader, Malak Eid Nawaz Sardi Khel, triggering a clash between the gunmen and the participants. The attackers, armed with automatic weapons, opened indiscriminate fire during the confrontation.

The deceased was a jirga participant, while three others sustained bullet wounds, including a constable assigned to the gathering for security. All injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, where doctors said one of them was in critical condition. Police have not yet released the identities of the attackers.

Following the attack, a heavy police contingent cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surrounding regions, including forested patches and remote hideouts. Authorities say they are tracking possible militant routes used to infiltrate the district. No group has claimed responsibility yet, but officials suspect TTP-linked elements.

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents in Bannu. The district, which borders North Waziristan, has become a hotspot for terrorist activities in recent years. In March, a suicide bombing at Bannu Cantonment killed five soldiers and 13 civilians. Despite nationwide efforts to curb militancy, Bannu continues to face significant security challenges.