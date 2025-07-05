CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough, Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five suspected terrorists in Taunsa Sharif during a late-night intelligence-based operation on Saturday. The action foiled what officials called a “major terror attack” planned by a heavily armed group.

According to a CTD press release, the operation was carried out near the Tri-Border Village area—located at the intersection of Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—after credible intelligence reports warned of militant activity. When CTD teams approached the hideout, they came under heavy gunfire, forcing a retaliatory response that turned into a prolonged shootout.

Five terrorists were killed on the spot, while at least five more escaped with injuries. CTD teams believe the injured fugitives may be hiding in nearby forest areas, and a search operation is underway to capture them. Weapons, explosives, and maps were recovered from the scene, indicating that a major coordinated attack was being planned.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the CTD and Punjab Police, stating they had successfully eliminated members of what he called “Fitna-e-Hindustan”, a term used to describe Indian-backed militants. “Once again, CTD has sent five terrorists to hell. Our forces remain alert and fearless,” he said.

Naqvi stressed that Pakistan’s security forces will continue to protect the nation at all costs and won’t let enemies of peace create chaos. He noted that CTD and Punjab Police have repeatedly foiled similar terror plots and proven their readiness to take swift, bold action against any threat.