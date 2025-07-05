Pakistan women edge Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in historic AFC qualifier victory

Pakistan’s national women’s football team earned a historic 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan on Saturday in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, keeping their hopes alive for the next stage. The match, held in Jakarta, Indonesia, was their first-ever participation in the tournament’s qualifiers—marking a milestone for Pakistan’s women’s football.

Drawn in Group D alongside Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, and Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan initially faced a tough start with a heavy 8-0 defeat to Chinese Taipei on June 29. However, they made a strong comeback with a 2-0 win over hosts Indonesia, followed by this vital victory against Kyrgyzstan.

Mariam Mahmood scored her first international goal within the first minute, capitalizing on a mistake by the Kyrgyz goalkeeper after a pass from Layla Aliya. Later, she doubled the lead with a penalty in the 18th minute, showcasing composure and skill. Kyrgyzstan’s Alina Gaparova pulled one back in the 69th minute, but Pakistan held their ground for the win.

According to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Pakistan’s progression depends on the result of the Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei match scheduled later the same day. Still, the back-to-back wins have already made this a landmark campaign for Pakistan’s women’s football.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) praised the team’s spirit in an emotional Instagram post, calling the campaign “a new chapter in Pakistan’s football journey.” With immense heart and determination, the squad not only bounced back from a heavy loss but also made the nation proud by competing with passion and unity on an international stage.