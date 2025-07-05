Pakistan, Poland eye deeper partnership after key talks in Warsaw

Pakistan and Poland have agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship through high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges, and continued diplomatic dialogue. This understanding was reached during the 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held on July 4, 2025, in Warsaw. The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, marking a positive step in long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Secretary of State at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the Polish side. Discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to expand collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, defence, energy, agriculture, science and technology, migration, and higher education.

Senior diplomats, including Pakistani Ambassador to Poland Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman and Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, also participated in the talks. The meeting highlighted mutual interest in diversifying cooperation and building on existing partnerships. The two countries acknowledged that expanding their people-to-people and business links will bring long-term mutual benefits.

In addition to bilateral matters, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments. These included current affairs in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Pakistan and Poland recognized common ground on many international issues and agreed to continue cooperating at multilateral platforms like the United Nations to support peace, development, and diplomatic coordination.

It was further agreed that the 10th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations will be hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad in 2026, continuing the momentum of strategic dialogue and ensuring sustained progress on key shared priorities.