Senate chairman Gilani urges global unity at Venice peace summit

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the Global Peace Conference held in Venice, Italy, is a clear reflection of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and global peace. He urged the international community to prioritize justice, dialogue, and human dignity in its efforts toward lasting peace.

In a statement released by the Senate Secretariat, Gilani emphasized these values during his key address at the international conference titled “Challenges to Global Peace Today”. The conference was attended by prominent religious, political, and intellectual leaders from Europe and Pakistan, including archbishops from Venice, Treviso, Vicenza, and Piacenza, as well as members of parliament, civil authorities, and peace advocacy organizations.

The event was organized under the leadership of renowned peace advocate Dr. Paul Bhatti, aiming to promote dialogue and collective action in a world increasingly affected by conflict, injustice, and intolerance.

Chairman Gilani paid heartfelt tribute to Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti, Pakistan’s former Minister for Minority Affairs, calling him a symbol of courage and sacrifice for the global peace-loving community. He described Bhatti’s assassination as a tragedy not just for Pakistan, but for peace movements worldwide.

Gilani also highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s historic role in defending justice, equality, and interfaith harmony. He expressed deep concern over growing tensions in the Middle East, South Asia, and Eastern Europe, urging the global community to build peace on the foundation of justice and respect for diversity. Ending his speech, he called for this Venice conference to be viewed not as a routine event, but as a collective pledge for leadership, action, and safeguarding peace at a global level.