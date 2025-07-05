WhatsApp developing ‘search draft messages’ feature for iPhone users

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iPhone users that will allow them to easily locate unsent messages saved as drafts. This feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to make communication smoother and more organized.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature is called ‘Search for Draft Messages’ and is currently under development for iOS. It was first reported in early June for Android, and now the feature is being prepared for iPhone users as well. While no launch date has been announced yet, it is expected to arrive in a future beta update soon.

This feature will add a new filter option inside the chat list. When selected, it will show all conversations where the user started typing a message but never sent it. This will save time and effort, especially for users who manage many chats, by avoiding the need to scroll through the entire chat list manually.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows how this filter will create a dedicated draft section within the Chats tab. It appears as a new list that highlights conversations with unsent messages, helping users revisit incomplete thoughts or reminders.

Moreover, the feature will be helpful for users who often pause conversations or multitask, as it ensures that no message gets lost or forgotten. Once rolled out, it will likely become one of the most practical additions to WhatsApp’s interface, especially for busy users and professionals.