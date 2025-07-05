“Sanctity lost”: Khaled Anam slams commercialisation of muharram content

Veteran actor and singer Khaled Anam has expressed serious concern over how Muharram is being presented in today’s media. Speaking on the Off The School podcast, he criticised the trend of turning religious content like naats and nohas into commercial, glamour-filled productions. He said the deep emotional and spiritual meaning of Muharram is being lost.

He recalled how, in earlier days, channels like PTV would broadcast respectful programs during Muharram. Presenters would dress in black, and the content would reflect the solemn mood of the month. Anam noted that now, Muharram is treated like Ramazan—with shows competing for ratings and viewers instead of focusing on remembrance and reflection.

Anam strongly criticised artists and content creators for dressing up, using heavy makeup, and adding background music to nohas. He said, “Karbala is not a film,” and questioned why grief is now being packaged for views. He urged creators to think about the purpose of what they are producing.

He also pointed fingers at music and media companies, accusing them of turning sacred expressions into a business. He said these companies now control what naats get released, who sings them, and how they are marketed—shifting the focus from faith to fame.

In his closing remarks, Khaled Anam said artists should still create content for Muharram, but with dignity and care. “It’s fine to make something beautiful,” he said, “but the message must remain clear—this is about sacrifice, not showbiz.”