Trump: Iran has not agreed to nuclear inspections or enrichment ban

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has not accepted international nuclear inspections nor agreed to halt uranium enrichment. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed Iran’s nuclear programme had been “set back permanently” but warned it could restart operations at new locations. He added that Iran’s efforts to resume enrichment would be a serious concern.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, confirmed that its last inspectors left Iran following recent US and Israeli strikes on nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict. Trump reiterated he would not allow Iran to resume its nuclear programme and said Tehran had expressed interest in meeting him. He also plans to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday.

Iran’s parliament recently passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA, demanding security guarantees for its nuclear facilities. The IAEA has not yet received official notice of the suspension, leaving the timeline for inspections uncertain. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has prioritised re-entry, but ongoing tensions have stalled progress.

Meanwhile, Iran blamed the IAEA for enabling attacks on its facilities after the agency issued a critical report in May. That report led to a resolution declaring Iran in breach of nuclear non-proliferation rules. Iran accused the IAEA of contributing to the escalation by disclosing sensitive information.

In related developments, the US has imposed fresh restrictions on Iran’s oil trade and Hezbollah. The fate of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium—especially the 400+ kg enriched up to 60%—remains unclear after the targeted strikes damaged three key nuclear sites. Tensions remain high as diplomatic efforts face deepening roadblocks.