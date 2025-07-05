“Respect is earned by giving it”: Zarnish Khan hits back at Nadia Khan

Former Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has publicly responded to host Nadia Khan’s recent video, calling her out for past behavior. Sharing Nadia’s viral video on Instagram, Zarnish emphasized that respect comes only by giving respect — a statement that quickly gained attention across social media.

The controversy began when Nadia Khan made comments about actress Hania Aamir, which she later attempted to clarify. In her video, Nadia said her change of opinion was based on Diljit’s shifting stance, not Hania’s actions. She also said that changing opinions with time isn’t hypocrisy but a sign of maturity.

However, Nadia’s video included warnings to fellow artists, YouTubers, and podcasters. She threatened legal action against those who make personal attacks on her, saying she would use cyber laws and court proceedings to stop the defamation. Nadia added that critics would be forced to appear in court repeatedly.

Zarnish Khan didn’t hold back in her reply. She said, “At least now you know how it feels when someone says bad things about you.” She questioned Nadia’s right to publicly mock or judge others and pointed out the hypocrisy in not tolerating criticism when she herself often does the same.

Zarnish concluded her message with a broader lesson for the public. “This message isn’t just for her, but for everyone,” she wrote. “We need to mind our own business and speak with respect.” Her remarks resonated with many who believe celebrities must also act responsibly while expressing opinions.