Yusuf Baloch: “Shelter arranged for Lyari victims in hotels”

In Karachi’s Lyari area, a five-storey residential building in Baghdadi collapsed suddenly, killing at least 16 people and injuring others. The tragic incident has left many families homeless and shocked the local community.

According to MPA Yusuf Baloch, displaced residents are being temporarily housed in nearby hotels. He stated that the Sindh government is coordinating relief efforts, including food and emergency supplies for affected families.

The rescue operation continued into the night, with heavy machinery and volunteers helping clear debris in search of possible survivors. Ambulances and medical teams remained on standby at the scene.

In response to structural safety concerns, authorities evacuated surrounding buildings to prevent more casualties. The area has been cordoned off by police, and an inquiry is underway to investigate the collapse.

This is not the first such incident in the area. Locals have often raised concerns about illegal constructions and poor building standards, urging the government to enforce stricter regulations.