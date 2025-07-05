China warns EU: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is unacceptable, citing U.S. threat

China has privately warned the European Union that it cannot allow Russia to lose the Ukraine war, according to an official briefed on the meeting. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made this clear during a four-hour talk with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels. He expressed concern that Russia’s defeat would allow the United States to shift all focus toward China, posing a direct threat to Beijing’s strategic goals.

The meeting covered sensitive issues such as cyber security, rare earth supply chains, trade imbalance, Taiwan, and the Middle East. Despite China’s public claims of neutrality, these private comments reveal deeper geopolitical fears. Analysts believe Beijing may quietly prefer a prolonged war in Ukraine to keep the U.S. diplomatically engaged elsewhere.

China’s Foreign Ministry later repeated its standard public position, claiming it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict. Spokesperson Mao Ning said China supports a peaceful resolution and aims to play a constructive role in global diplomacy. However, Western officials remain skeptical, pointing to China’s growing ties with Russia and its refusal to condemn the invasion.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has accused Chinese companies of indirectly aiding Russia. Officials in Kyiv say some Chinese-made parts have been found in Russian drones used in recent attacks. On July 4, Russia launched missile and drone strikes near Kyiv and Odesa. Ukrainian officials posted photos of drone debris marked “Made in China.” Ironically, one drone damaged China’s own consulate in Odesa.

The war’s fallout now stretches beyond Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy FM Andrii Sybiha said Russia’s growing use of North Korean troops, Iranian weapons, and Chinese parts shows how the conflict is globalizing. Critics say Beijing’s actions contradict its peace rhetoric. Though China denies helping Russia militarily, its economic and political alignment with Moscow raises serious questions.