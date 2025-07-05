Monsoon batters Balochistan; Six dead as rains continue until july 8

Several districts of Balochistan have been hit by ongoing monsoon rains, turning streets and low-lying areas into water channels. The second spell of the monsoon season began today and is expected to intensify over the coming days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 17mm of rain was recorded in Barkhan and 6mm in Khuzdar since last night. The monsoon system has brought widespread rainfall to districts including Barkhan, Kohlu, and Khuzdar, with more expected between July 4 and 8.

The weather department warns that twenty districts across Balochistan may experience urban flooding and flash floods due to persistent rainfall and rising water levels in local streams and nullahs.

Unfortunately, weather-related incidents have already claimed six lives in the province due to flash floods and lightning strikes. Moreover, over a dozen homes have been damaged in Khuzdar and Ziarat as heavy rain lashed the region.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief goods and placed emergency teams on high alert. Citizens have been strongly advised to stay away from streams, dams, and picnic spots, and tourists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during this weather period.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and Rawalpindi also witnessed torrential downpours, and the southern parts of Sindh are expected to receive increased rainfall starting tomorrow as monsoon currents enter the region.