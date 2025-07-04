India must not be allowed to weaponize water, PM tells ECO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday warned that India’s weaponisation of water represents a “new and alarming trend” in its hostility towards Pakistan, calling it an act of aggression that must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Addressing the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan, the premier condemned India’s recent actions following its military escalation earlier this year. He thanked ECO member states for standing in solidarity with Pakistan amid New Delhi’s aggressive steps, including the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, diplomatic downgrades, and border closures.

Highlighting the regional impact of India’s actions, the prime minister criticised New Delhi’s defiance of the World Bank-mediated Indus Waters Treaty and its disregard for a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, calling both acts unacceptable.

“The waters of the Indus are the lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people,” he said. “Under no circumstances can India be permitted to pursue this dangerous path, which would amount to an act of aggression against the people of Pakistan.”

Turning to economic cooperation, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to enhance trade and investment to boost regional connectivity. He noted that the ECO Trade Agreement, agreed during the 13th ECO Summit in Islamabad in 2017, remains unimplemented despite the passage of considerable time.

He also addressed the devastating impact of climate change, citing the 2022 floods that affected over 33 million people, destroyed infrastructure, and caused economic losses exceeding $30 billion.

The premier urged regional collaboration to address climate risks, proposing low-emission transport corridors, a regional carbon market platform, and disaster resilience systems. He also called for a dedicated framework to mobilise climate finance, develop clean energy corridors, and promote eco-tourism for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Condemning recent Israeli strikes on Iran and the continuing violence in Gaza, PM Shehbaz described both as threats to regional peace. Reiterating Pakistan’s firm stance against violence and oppression worldwide, he said, “We stand united against those committing barbaric acts against innocent people – whether in Gaza, IIOJK or Iran,” he said.

The prime minister extended his gratitude to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the summit in Khankendi and acknowledged the ECO Secretariat’s efforts in advancing regional cooperation.

He also thanked the people and government of Azerbaijan for their warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and development.

The premier endorsed Uzbekistan’s Strategic Objective Cooperation 2035, urging member states to unite in the face of global challenges and to channel collective efforts toward economic prosperity and peace.

“Let us unite to face global challenges, direct our energies towards the future, and guarantee progress and prosperity for our people,” he said.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation across all areas and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on decisions taken during their last meeting for further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support to Iran, including at the international forums, during the crisis and thanked him for Pakistan’s vital role in de-escalating the conflict.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed matters of mutual interest. The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional developments.

The two leaders reiterated their resolve and commitment to bringing about a meaningful progress in relations between the two countries, in all important sectors. Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, connectivity, and investment sectors.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif and President of Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized importance of regional integration and connectivity projects, particularly Trans-Afghan Railway Project.