Czech mountaineer dies during Nanga Parbat expedition

The mountaineering community in Pakistan and around the globe is mourning the tragic loss of renowned Czech climber Klára Kolouchová, who died during her expedition on Nanga Parbat (8,125 meters) in the early hours of Thursday. According to Karrar Haidri, Vice President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Kolouchová, 46, reportedly fell between Camp I and Camp II, possibly due to an oxygen cylinder explosion. “The unfortunate incident took place at around 4:00 am near Bunar Base Camp in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he confirmed to APP. Rescue teams and local authorities were promptly informed and have launched recovery operations to retrieve her body from the fall site, Haidri said. Kolouchová was a highly accomplished mountaineer, globally recognized as the first Czech woman to summit both Mount Everest and K2. She had arrived in Pakistan on June 15 to attempt Nanga Parbat and was accompanied by her husband and a team of five members. “This is a tragic loss not only for her family and team but for the entire international climbing fraternity,” Haidri said. “She was an inspiration for many and her contributions to high-altitude mountaineering will always be remembered.” The Alpine Club of Pakistan expressed its deepest condolences to Kolouchová’s family and the Czech mountaineering community.