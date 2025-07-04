MS, CEO of DHQ Hospital held over death of 20 children

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Pakpattan were arrested on Saturday in connection with the deaths of 20 children.

The chief minister made a surprise visit to the hospital and took immediate notice of the tragedy. On her instructions, police took MS Dr Adnan Ghaffar and CEO Health Dr Sohail into custody from the hospital premises.

According to government sources, the two officials were arrested for their alleged negligence and attempts to conceal facts related to the incident. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered against both officials.

The tragic deaths occurred between 16 and 22 June, prompting widespread outrage. Families of the deceased children accused doctors and paramedical staff of negligence and alleged there was a shortage of oxygen cylinders in the facility.

However, preliminary reports compiled by the Punjab Health Department and Commissioner Sahiwal paint a more complex picture. According to sources, 15 of the deceased children were born in private hospitals and brought to the government facility in critical condition, while five deaths were linked to mishandled deliveries by untrained midwives.

Officials said the children’s mothers were not brought along during transfer to the DHQ, further complicating treatment. The reports confirm that three private hospitals have been sealed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Contrary to earlier claims, investigators found no evidence of oxygen shortage. Sources said the DHQ had 45 oxygen cylinders available, and a clinical audit of each child’s arrival and treatment timeline was conducted.

The Punjab government spokesperson stated that the MS and others attempted to cover up the true cause of the incident, which warranted strict action.

Chief Minister Maryam has vowed that all those responsible will be held fully accountable and said negligence, especially in healthcare, would not be tolerated.